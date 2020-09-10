UrduPoint.com
Bielsa Confirms He Is Staying At Leeds This Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

Bielsa confirms he is staying at Leeds this season

Marcelo Bielsa confirmed on Thursday that he was staying with Leeds for their first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year-absence

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Marcelo Bielsa confirmed on Thursday that he was staying with Leeds for their first season back in the Premier League after a 16-year-absence.

The Argentine head coach guided Leeds back to the top flight in July but despite the club saying a new deal was due, an agreement has not been formally announced.

However, speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's season opener with Liverpool, Bielsa said: "I will be working the next season at Leeds United." "Everything has been sorted," he added.

"It's definite that I will be here next season." Bielsa said Saturday's trip to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's champions would be "a very special game".

"They are one of the best teams in the world, with a fine system and very good players," he said.

"It's difficult to say how our players are going to adjust to the Premier League. We have prepared for this, but we need to show it on the pitch."The Argentine said he would not be changing his team's style of play following promotion.

"To begin with we will try to play the same way," he added.

More Stories From Sports

