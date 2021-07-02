UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bielsa Loses Lille Dismissal Claim

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Bielsa loses Lille dismissal claim

Leeds United's Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa on Friday lost a 19 million euros ($22 million) damages claim against French club Lille, though the ruling by a French industrial tribunal is subject to appeal

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Leeds United's Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa on Friday lost a 19 million Euros ($22 million) damages claim against French club Lille, though the ruling by a French industrial tribunal is subject to appeal.

Bielsa, who will have to pay 5,000 euros in costs, has a month to appeal after the tribunal found in favour of Lille, who sacked him as coach in December 2017, only four months after he took the reins of the Ligue 1 side.

Bielsa had testified by video link in February that relations between himself and sporting director Luis Campos, advisor to then club chairman Gerard Lopez, were poor.

He said he endured two months of harassment which undermined his authority and was designed to push him to resign.

Bielsa said a pre-contract agreement included a clause that in the event of early termination he would have his contract fully paid, meaning he would receive more than 12 million euros.

He also claimed 6 million euros in damages and interest.

But the tribunal found that the contract he eventually signed did not have that provision.

After a poor run of form, the club were in the drop zone when the 65-year-old was suspended and then sacked for misconduct over his poor relationship with staff.

"I think the (tribunal's) decision is a fair one," Lille lawyer Bertrand Wambeke told AFP.

Bielsa's counsel Benjamin Cabagno did not immediately comment.

The ruling is a relief to Lille, whose finances are precarious and have been made worse by the fallout from the pandemic.

Luxembourg-based investment fund Merlyn Partners, which took over in January, injected 50 million euros to keep the club afloat.

After Lille won the Ligue 1 title, the owners allowed Christophe Galtier, who replaced Bielsa in December 2017, to join Nice who paid three million euros to secure his services. Lille have yet to name a replacement for Galtier.

Related Topics

Poor Campos Nice Lille Leeds January February December 2017 Event From Agreement Coach Million

Recent Stories

Afghan Intelligence Prevents Plane Explosion in Co ..

16 minutes ago

Biden Says Not Worried Delta Variant Will Cause Ne ..

16 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition 'Positive' About Upcoming Talks ..

16 minutes ago

Merkel Calls for "Pragmatic Solutions" to Post-Bre ..

16 minutes ago

WHO Advises Against Randomly Mixing COVID-19 Vacci ..

16 minutes ago

US Olympic Team Member Suspended Over Marijuana Us ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.