Big Announcement By Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 11:35 AM

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

Javed Afridi offers sponsorship to Sri Lanka Cricket Board in difficult times

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022) Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi made a big announcement and offered sponsorship to Sri Lanka Cricket Board in difficult times. Javed Afridi said that like the people of Pakistan, Sri Lankans also love cricket.

In difficult times, he is ready to help Sri Lanka Cricket in any way possible so that Sri Lankan cricket can move forward despite the difficult conditions of the country.

