UrduPoint.com

Big-hitting Rybakina Hails 'gift' After Reaching Wimbledon Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published July 04, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Big-hitting Rybakina hails 'gift' after reaching Wimbledon quarter-finals

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday and confidently declared: "I have a gift".

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday and confidently declared: "I have a gift".

The Russian-born 17th seed defeated Croatia's Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3.

Rybakina, who switched nationality to Kazakhstan in 2018, has made the last eight without dropping a set.

Standing at an impressive six feet (1.84 metres) tall, Rybakina, who still lives in Moscow, has pounded 29 aces at the tournament so far.

In Monday's win over Martic on Court One, she also unleashed the second-fastest serve of the tournament -- 122 miles (196 kilometres) per hour.

When under siege, she has saved 17 of 23 break points over four rounds.

"I never compared myself with anyone. I just know that I have this gift. I'm tall and I play really fast," said Rybakina.

"It's effortless, I would say. It's not something I'm working in the gym or something. This is my weapon, and I'm just trying to use it as much as I can." The 23-year-old will be playing in her second Grand Slam quarter-final, having also reached the last eight at the French Open in 2021.

Despite her powerful game, Rybakina struggled in the build-up to Wimbledon, winning just one of three grass-court matches.

"This year I would say that I didn't start well. I was not so confident because I didn't have good preparation. I was injured, got sick in Paris, and I couldn't recover," said Rybakina.

"But maybe I was more relaxed. I'm still more relaxed, enjoying my time here."Rybakina will face either Alize Cornet of France or Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Injured Australia Moscow France Paris Kazakhstan Croatia 2018 National University Weapon Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukrain ..

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

2 minutes ago
 Kyrgios shrugs off injury to reach Wimbledon quart ..

Kyrgios shrugs off injury to reach Wimbledon quarters

2 minutes ago
 Amjad Shaikh posted as SSP Hyderabad

Amjad Shaikh posted as SSP Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 PMSA, NIO sign framework of cooperation

PMSA, NIO sign framework of cooperation

2 minutes ago
 Govt passes amendments in accountability law to av ..

Govt passes amendments in accountability law to avoid any misuse of authority: S ..

46 minutes ago
 Imran failed to prove single allegation against po ..

Imran failed to prove single allegation against political opponents: Marriyum

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.