Big Screens To Be Installed In Karachi, Other Cities For Pak- India Live Cricket Match
Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sindh Sports Department has decided to install large screens at 20 locations across the province for the Pakistan-India T-20 match to be played in New York on Sunday so that the fans can watch an important live match of the World Cup.
Provincial Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar directed the officers concerned to ensure installing big screens in Karachi and other cities of the province to facilitate cricket lovers in live watching Pakistan India march.
Large screens will be installed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and other cities, a sports department spokesman said in a statement.
Screens would be installed in Malir, Sports Complex Nazimabad, Civil Lines in Karachi, Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad and Mumtaz Cricket Ground in Khairpur city, the statement added.
Sports minister Sardar Mahar wished that Pakistan would be the winner and we all should pray for our team's success.
