Open Menu

Big Screens To Be Installed In Karachi, Other Cities For Pak- India Live Cricket Match

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Big screens to be installed in Karachi, other cities for Pak- India live cricket match

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Sindh Sports Department has decided to install large screens at 20 locations across the province for the Pakistan-India T-20 match to be played in New York on Sunday so that the fans can watch an important live match of the World Cup.

Provincial Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar directed the officers concerned to ensure installing big screens in Karachi and other cities of the province to facilitate cricket lovers in live watching Pakistan India march.

Large screens will be installed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and other cities, a sports department spokesman said in a statement.

Screens would be installed in Malir, Sports Complex Nazimabad, Civil Lines in Karachi, Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad and Mumtaz Cricket Ground in Khairpur city, the statement added.

Sports minister Sardar Mahar wished that Pakistan would be the winner and we all should pray for our team's success.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Cricket World Sports Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana New York Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Malir March Sunday All Love

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

16 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

16 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

16 hours ago
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

16 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

16 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

16 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

16 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports