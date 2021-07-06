Big setback for England as seven players test positive  for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The Coronavirus cases have taken place only two days before ODI series could start against Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) England's white-ball squads on Tuesday was forced to self-isolate two days before the start of their ODI series against Pakistan following seven positive Covid-19 tests among the team's players and management.

Three players and four members of management have tested positive for Covid. "In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine," an ECB statement said.

"The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate."

The ECB confirmed that the limited-overs series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned, with Ben Stokes due to return to international duty ahead of schedule and captain the squad, which will be named at 11am. ESPNcricinfo understands that a number of players have been pulled out of the ongoing round of County Championship fixtures to join up with the new squad and will undertake PCR tests in order to ensure the safety of the new squad.

Tom Harrison, the ECB's chief executive, said: ''We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain. We also recognise the impact this news will have on our first-class counties and their men's playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic,".