UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Big Surprise,' Says Murray As Ex-world Number One Reaches First Final Since 2017

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

'Big surprise,' says Murray as ex-world number one reaches first final since 2017

Antwerp, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Former world number one Andy Murray reached his first final in more than two and a half years on Saturday and admitted it was a "big surprise".

Murray, steadily rebuilding his singles game after career-saving hip surgery in January, defeated France's Ugo Humbert 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to make the championship match at the European Open.

"It's been a big surprise to me. I'm happy to be into the final," he told Amazon Prime.

"It's been a long road to get back to this point. I certainly didn't expect it to come so soon since I started playing again." On Sunday, the 32-year-old Briton will tackle fellow three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka in the final.

Murray, now ranked a lowly 243, last reached a final in Dubai in March 2017 where he won the most recent of his 45 career titles.

He is now playing for the fourth successive week on tour having only returned to singles at Cincinnati in August.

Murray leads Wawrinka 11-8 in head-to-head meetings.

"I think it will be a nice match to play," added the Briton of Sunday's duel.

"Me and Stan have played a lot against each other. It is nice that we are both able to be back playing against each other in a final." Wawrinka earlier ended Italian teenager Jannik Sinner's fine run in Belgium, the Swiss veteran defeating the 18-year-old 6-3, 6-2 to reach his 30th career final.

Sinner was the youngest player to make the semi-finals of an ATP tournament since 17-year-old Borna Coric in 2014.

But he met his match in 18th-ranked Wawrinka, with the 34-year-old taking one hour and 59 minutes to edge closer to a first title since winning the Geneva Open in May 2017.

"I am super happy," said Wawrinka who, like Murray, has battled injury setbacks in recent years, undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017.

"I didn't play since the US Open, so to be in a final here after a month away is great for me."

Related Topics

World France Dubai Fine Road Nice Geneva Cincinnati Belgium January March May August Sunday 2017 Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

8 hours ago

Global economy projected to grow by about 3 percen ..

10 hours ago

UAE Obesity Conference explores latest obesity man ..

10 hours ago

Moscow, Belgrade Sign Agreements on Export Loan, L ..

10 hours ago

Tens of thousands protest in Lebanon for third day ..

10 hours ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Serbia Interest ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.