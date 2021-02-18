Big upset in Governor Gold Cup, ICMS Club faces defeat

A major upset has taken place in the 30th Governor Gold Cup Cricket Tournament in the provincial capital at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A major upset has taken place in the 30th Governor Gold Cup cricket Tournament in the provincial capital at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Defending Champion ICMS have been knocked out of the tournament after an unexpected 8-run defeat to rivals Abasin Cricket Club. The highlight of the match was the brilliant batting of Abasin's Aftab who scored an unbeaten 82 runs and played an important role in the success of his team.

Abasin Cricket Club batted first in the match played at the Gymkhana Ground and scored 176 runs in the allotted overs. Aftab played a significant role in giving his team a perfect target by scoring 82 runs while Shams scored 44 runs. For ICMS, Usman took 3 for 43, Jibran Khan took 2 for 23 and Azizullah took one for 33.

In reply, the presence of experienced batsmen in the ICMS Cricket Club, it was expected that ICMS was going to achieve the desired goal easily, but after the dismissal of Obaid Ibrahim, this goal became difficult for his team. Obaid Ibrahim was the leading scorer with 59. Apart from him, Muhammad Sarwar scored 42 and Shiraz Safi scored 21.

In the stipulated overs, ICMS Club scored 168 runs for the loss of 9 wickets and Abasin Cricket Club won the match by 8 runs. Saqib Jamil took 4 wickets for 36 runs while Yasin and Sadiq Afridi took two wickets each while Owais took one wicket. Tanveer Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad were the umpires while Nadeem Akhtar was the scorer.