Biggest Stars Yet To Catch Fire At Euro 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) With exciting football and vibrant fans lighting up cities across Germany, Euro 2024 has thrilled even though the European game's biggest stars have failed to take the tournament by storm.
Between injury struggles, shaky form and bad luck, many of football's leading lights have underwhelmed in the group phase.
Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, playing at a record sixth Euros, is yet to strike in three appearances -- if he manages to, the 39-year-old will become the oldest ever goalscorer at the tournament.
Arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe is only off the mark for France with a penalty against Poland in a disappointing 1-1 draw that resulted in the favourites finishing second in Group D.
Mbappe spurned a golden opportunity against Austria, missing a draw against the Netherlands with a broken nose before returning with a mask in Les Bleus' third outing.
"He's hungry to play and the game would have done him some good," said France coach Didier Deschamps, hopeful the forward will quickly find his devastating best with a last 16 clash against Belgium beckoning.
Poland's talisman Robert Lewandowski could not feature in their opening defeat against the Netherlands because of a thigh problem.
The Barcelona striker and his country were eliminated as he was ineffective when he came off the bench against Austria, before he netted a penalty in the France draw.
England duo Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored from open play against Serbia and Denmark respectively but have vastly under-performed after thriving at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich this season.
England coach Gareth Southgate hooked Kane in a drab 1-1 draw against Denmark, but the subsequent 0-0 against Slovenia was even more dour.
"Not every player is going to star in every game," said Southgate afterwards.
France's Antoine Griezmann and England's Phil Foden have also fired blanks after strong seasons for Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.
"Sometimes (Griezmann's) generosity means he doesn't have as clear a head as he should have," said Deschamps, who benched the midfielder in the final group match.
Belgium's all-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku is also without a goal, albeit not for want of trying, having had three disallowed by VAR as his team slunk through in second from Group E.
Veteran Luka Modric, 38, usually a key figure in Croatia's frequently impressive exploits, did score against Italy but only after missing a penalty and struggling in the first two matches, with his country eventually eliminated.
