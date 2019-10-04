UrduPoint.com
BiH Welcomes Runner Setting National Record At World Championships

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Several hundred people gathered at Sarajevo International Airport (SIA) on Friday to welcome Amel Tuka who won a silver medal for Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar

In the men's 800 meters, the 28-year-old timed in one minute and 43.47 seconds for the silver, the best-ever result for BiH in athletics.

"I have said earlier that I am ready for Doha and I remember the interview I had in April when I said that I will come back to the top, because I know that it is my place there, I belong there," Tuka said at a press conference at SIA.

Tuka recalled winning the bronze in 800 meters back in 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing and how much pressure there was on him.

"I know that I did a great thing in Doha, even bigger than in Beijing when I got my medal in 2015," Tuka said, adding he did not have much pressure from the public in Doha.

"I perceived everyone in a very serious manner, and looked at everyone as my biggest competition," Tuka said. "In the finals, I knew that the race will be very tough and fast, but I also knew that I am quite ready." For his part, Gianni Ghidini, who has been training Tuka since 2013, said that Tuka had several injuries that partially slowed his progress, but he has continued to train hard.

"We were very emotional in Doha. We set high goals because, as my experience says, unless one athlete dreams of a great result, he or she cannot achieve it," Ghidini said. Tuka is the current national record holder of both 400 and 800 meters.

