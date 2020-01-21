UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bike Rally To Be Added To Cholistan Jeep Rally Event

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:34 PM

Bike Rally to be added to Cholistan Jeep Rally event

Punjab Minister for Sports, Archeology and Tourism, Muhammad Taimoor Khan has said that Cholistan Jeep Rally being started next month at historical fort of Derawar would also have an additional event of desert bike rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Archeology and Tourism, Muhammad Taimoor Khan has said that Cholistan Jeep Rally being started next month at historical fort of Derawar would also have an additional event of desert bike rally.

He was addressing a news conference at Commissioner Bahawalpur division office here.

He said Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally would start from Derawar Fort in February. He narrated that few new events and festivals were also being added to Cholistan Jeep Rally. "Now, along with jeep rally, desert bike rally is also being started on the occasion of initiation of the jeep rally," he added.

He said apart from desert camel safari, desert camping and some other events had also been added to the jeep rally.

He disclosed that the new rest house constructed in the Cholistan desert rally for stay of tourists would also be inaugurated on the occasion of launching of the jeep rally.

He said steps were being made for establishment of rest houses and guest houses in Uch Sharif where a large number of tourists including the foreigners used to visit the archeological and other sites.

He said double decker bus would also be provided to Bahawalpur to promote local tourism, adding free shuttle service would operate from Bahawalpur to Derawar Fort.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Visit Bahawalpur February Cholistan Event From Jeep

Recent Stories

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches commemorative stamp for Sha ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler instructs to compensate people affected ..

21 minutes ago

Masood Khan lauds Malaysia’s principled stand on ..

31 minutes ago

Employees of German Federal Government Have Outdat ..

2 minutes ago

AJK president discusses LOC situation with Chief o ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.