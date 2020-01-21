Bike Rally to be added to Cholistan Jeep Rally event

Punjab Minister for Sports, Archeology and Tourism, Muhammad Taimoor Khan has said that Cholistan Jeep Rally being started next month at historical fort of Derawar would also have an additional event of desert bike rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for sports, Archeology and Tourism, Muhammad Taimoor Khan has said that Cholistan Jeep Rally being started next month at historical fort of Derawar would also have an additional event of desert bike rally.

He was addressing a news conference at Commissioner Bahawalpur division office here.

He said Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally would start from Derawar Fort in February. He narrated that few new events and festivals were also being added to Cholistan Jeep Rally. "Now, along with jeep rally, desert bike rally is also being started on the occasion of initiation of the jeep rally," he added.

He said apart from desert camel safari, desert camping and some other events had also been added to the jeep rally.

He disclosed that the new rest house constructed in the Cholistan desert rally for stay of tourists would also be inaugurated on the occasion of launching of the jeep rally.

He said steps were being made for establishment of rest houses and guest houses in Uch Sharif where a large number of tourists including the foreigners used to visit the archeological and other sites.

He said double decker bus would also be provided to Bahawalpur to promote local tourism, adding free shuttle service would operate from Bahawalpur to Derawar Fort.