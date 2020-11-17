Bikers to make maiden entry in Thal jeep rally, route marking begins

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Motor bikers are expected to make their maiden entry in the fifth three-day Thal jeep rally for which participants can register till November 20.

The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has started route marking on the 105-kilometre long race track from Muzaffargarh to Layyah. The length of race track was almost halved, from 205-km last year to 105-km this year due to resurgence of novel coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

The adventure-hungry sports bike riders from Lahore, Multan, and other districts would have to pay Rs 5000 registration fee to join the bike race segment on November 22, the last day of the car sport contest that would open on November 20 and had remained a four-wheel-exclusive event till its fourth, 2019 edition.

A bigger segment of race track has been allocated for qualifying round for four wheel vehicles, however, a 2.

5 kilometer portion has been allocated for motor bikers which they are required to complete twice to qualify.

Official sources said that many car-jeep drivers have got themselves registered with the TDCP including 30 through TDCP Multan office. The registration of motorbike riders would be entertained online or through TDCP Lahore office.

After opening of the race from Changa Manga, Muzaffargarh, the racers would pass through Karman Wala More, Hasil Wala, Basti Jhok, Wazir Wala, Phehri, Balochan Khoh, Gadara, Meeran Shah and Mehmood Wala. From this point, the racers would enter Layyah district through Shah Wala, Pawli Wala, Sultan Wala, Rasheed Wala Nalka, Badi Wala, Ganji Wala, Chah Sobay Wala and finally to the concluding point in tahsil Chobara.