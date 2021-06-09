UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilal And Aamir Take Over Command In PGF Qualifying School Golf 2021-22

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:34 PM

Bilal and Aamir take over command in PGF Qualifying School Golf 2021-22

At the conclusion of the second round in the four rounds Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School Event being contested simultaneously here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course and Royal Palm Golf Course, Syed Bilal Hussain of Multan and Aamir Khan of Peshawar Golf Club are bracketed together as leaders, where the total competing strength is 282

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :At the conclusion of the second round in the four rounds Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying school Event being contested simultaneously here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course and Royal Palm Golf Course, Syed Bilal Hussain of Multan and Aamir Khan of Peshawar Golf Club are bracketed together as leaders, where the total competing strength is 282.

Over the past two rounds Syed Bilal compiled a gross score of 73 on the first day and backed it up with a gross 72 in the second round yesterday. His aggregate score for the two rounds is a purposeful 145, one over par. As for Aamir Khan, he compiled a gross score of 72 in the first round and a gross 73 in the second round yesterday. Two rounds aggregate is an impressive 145, and this aggregate can certainly be categorized as meticulous and stable.

Bilal and Aamir may appear as leaders going into the third round, but not too far away are six very proficient aspirants who are placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 147, three over par.

These likely stars of the future are Zeeshan and Muhammad Bilal (Peshawar), Minhaj Maqsood and Muhammad Siddique (Rawalpindi), Asif Shafi and Muhammad Saeed (Lahore Garrison).

These young ones seeking a professional golf career can be graded as talent loaded ones and have succeeded in showing their golf playing skills in a hotly contested race for final selection to the national professional golf circuit of Pakistan.

A few more capable golfers pursuing their aim for ultimate selection through commendable performance are Nasir Masih (Lahore Garrison), Aasher Masih, Kamran Shafiq and Muhammad Rizwan (Lahore Gymkhana) and Azhar Masood (Islamabad).

They may be trailing the leaders by four strokes, but certainly look poised for better positions over the next two rounds.

The cut was placed yesterday and 121 competitors earn the right to compete in the final two rounds tomorrow Thursday and on Friday. These final two rounds will be held at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Aamir Khan Young Rawalpindi Nasir May Event Race

Recent Stories

PM launches facility to provide all Ehsaas-related ..

2 minutes ago

NAB files corruption reference against 26 suspects ..

2 minutes ago

Bike lifter gang busted; two arrested, five motorc ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 628 othe ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Ecuador Denies Putin-Lasso M ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, Qatar About to Conclude Sale of Stake in M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.