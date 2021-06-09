Bilal and Aamir take over command in PGF Qualifying School Golf 2021-22

At the conclusion of the second round in the four rounds Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying School Event being contested simultaneously here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course and Royal Palm Golf Course, Syed Bilal Hussain of Multan and Aamir Khan of Peshawar Golf Club are bracketed together as leaders, where the total competing strength is 282

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :At the conclusion of the second round in the four rounds Pakistan Golf Federation Qualifying school Event being contested simultaneously here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course and Royal Palm Golf Course, Syed Bilal Hussain of Multan and Aamir Khan of Peshawar Golf Club are bracketed together as leaders, where the total competing strength is 282.

Over the past two rounds Syed Bilal compiled a gross score of 73 on the first day and backed it up with a gross 72 in the second round yesterday. His aggregate score for the two rounds is a purposeful 145, one over par. As for Aamir Khan, he compiled a gross score of 72 in the first round and a gross 73 in the second round yesterday. Two rounds aggregate is an impressive 145, and this aggregate can certainly be categorized as meticulous and stable.

Bilal and Aamir may appear as leaders going into the third round, but not too far away are six very proficient aspirants who are placed at a two rounds aggregate score of 147, three over par.

These likely stars of the future are Zeeshan and Muhammad Bilal (Peshawar), Minhaj Maqsood and Muhammad Siddique (Rawalpindi), Asif Shafi and Muhammad Saeed (Lahore Garrison).

These young ones seeking a professional golf career can be graded as talent loaded ones and have succeeded in showing their golf playing skills in a hotly contested race for final selection to the national professional golf circuit of Pakistan.

A few more capable golfers pursuing their aim for ultimate selection through commendable performance are Nasir Masih (Lahore Garrison), Aasher Masih, Kamran Shafiq and Muhammad Rizwan (Lahore Gymkhana) and Azhar Masood (Islamabad).

They may be trailing the leaders by four strokes, but certainly look poised for better positions over the next two rounds.

The cut was placed yesterday and 121 competitors earn the right to compete in the final two rounds tomorrow Thursday and on Friday. These final two rounds will be held at the Royal Palm Golf Course.