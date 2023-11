Bilal, Hamza bag ITF Pakistan Jrs Tennis boys doubles title

Pakistan’s Bilal Asim and Hamza Roman won the boys doubles finals of ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-1 Tennis Championships 2023 here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday

Bilal and Hamza beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi and Huzaima Abdul Rehman by 6-2, 6-3.

In boys singles semifinals, Kamonpanyakorn Thadapong (Thailand) beat Ahtesham Humayun (Pakistan) by 6-3,6-0 and Yoshito Oda (Japan) beat Bilal Asim (Pakistan) by 6-0,6-0.

In girls doubles finals, Viktoriia Sedova (Russia), Hinata Wada (Japan) beat Anastasia Melnikova (Russia), Madina Omarova (Kazakhstan) by 6-3,6-0.

The girls singles and boys singles final would be played on Saturday. The qualifying matches of ITF Pakistan Juniors Leg-2 matches would kick off on the same day.