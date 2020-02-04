Bilal vows to give his best in Test against Bangladesh

Off-spinner Bilal Asif who was briming with joy for making a comeback in the Pakistan team for the Test against Bangladesh, vowed to give his best for the country if given a chance in the game

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ):Off-spinner Bilal Asif who was briming with joy for making a comeback in the Pakistan team for the Test against Bangladesh, vowed to give his best for the country if given a chance in the game.

Pakistan and Bangladesh would play their first test as part of the ICC World Test Championship at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11. The second Test would be played during the second leg of the tour at Karachi's National Stadium in April. Pakistan took the Twenty20 series by 2-0 and also won the one-off ODI.

Addressing a press conference here at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, Bilal said it depends on the team management whether to play two spinners or not depending on the wicket.

Bilal was recalled in the team on the back of excellent performances in the Qaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He returned 43 wickets at 23.16 in the Pakistan's domestic first-class competition.

To a question, he said the weather was not in our hands to predict but we would try our best to produce good result in the match.

Bilal lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for making all-out efforts in reviving international cricket in the country. "To play in front of the home crowd creates a unique and special feeling in players," he said.

To a question, he said it affects a player's form if one test match is in February and the other in April.

"I have been working at the National Cricket Academy and hopefully will perform at my best when given a chance," he said.

He said he was working on his batting and would definitely play a role when the team would need him.