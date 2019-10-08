Bilawal Bhatti and Aamer Yamin run through Sindh to set-up massive win for Southern Punjab

All-rounders, Bilawal Bhatti and Aamer Yamin shared seven second innings wickets to lead Southern Punjab to an emphatic innings and 129 runs win over Sindh on day four of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) All-rounders, Bilawal Bhatti and Aamer Yamin shared seven second innings wickets to lead Southern Punjab to an emphatic innings and 129 runs win over Sindh on day four of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round four match at the UBL Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Sindh resuming on 58 for three and needing another 204 runs to avoid an innings defeat were bowled out for a paltry 133 runs in 43 overs just at the stroke of lunch as Bilawal four for 23 and Aamer three for 31 bowled with fire on a pitch on which on the first two days, three centuries were scored.

The overnight pair of Umair Bin Yousuf who resumed on 33 and the seasoned Fawad Alam who was on 12 runs didn’t last long this morning as the former was dismissed by leg-spinner, Zahid Mahmood for 37 from 76 balls.

Fawad’s wicket was taken by Aamer who trapped him leg before after he had progressed to 26 from 64 balls.

This triggered a procession of the Sindh batsmen to the pavilion as only left-hander, Saad Ali offered resistance remaining unbeaten on 30 from 67 balls hitting four boundaries.

Bilawal who has donned Pakistan colours than came into his own first castling keeper, Muhammad Hussain for 17 before trapping three batsmen leg-before in a row.

Sohail Khan (zero), Tabish Khan (four) and Waleed Ahmed (zero) falling to Bilawal during his incisive spell as last man Mir Hamza didn’t come out to bat due to a health issue.

Bilawal finished with excellent match figures of five for 67 and Aamer ended-up with a haul of five for 57 in the match.

Aamer also scored 142 from 189 balls in Southern Punjab’s massive first innings total of 546 runs to cap an outstanding all-round game. Captain, Shan Masood and left-arm spinner, Muhammad Irfan also got hundreds in the first innings with the latter scoring his maiden first class ton.

Southern Punjab meanwhile, have moved to the second spot on the points table with a total of 49 points, Central Punjab are still at the top with 67 points at the end of the fourth round. Sindh after their defeat are now in the fourth spot with a total of 34 points.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab 546 all out, 140.2 overs (Aamer Yamin 142, Shan Masood 118, Mohammad Irfan junior 101, Sohaib Maqsood 57; Fawad Alam 2-63, Tabish Khan 2-101, Sohail Khan 2-102)

Sindh 284 all out 99.1 overs (Asad Shafiq 57, Saad Ali 55 Abid Ali 46; Rahat Ali 4-66, Aamer Yamin 2-26) and after follow-on 133 all out, 43 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 37, Saad Ali 30 not out; Bilawal Bhatti 4-23, Aamer Yamin 3-31)