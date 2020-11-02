UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Bhatti Discharged From Hospital But Advised Few Days Rest

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 09:57 PM

Bilawal Bhatti discharged from hospital but advised few days rest

The computerised tomography (CT) scan conducted on Bilawal Bhatti in a local hospital on Monday afternoon was all clear and the all-rounder has been discharged from the hospital, but advised complete rest for the next few days

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The computerised tomography (CT) scan conducted on Bilawal Bhatti in a local hospital on Monday afternoon was all clear and the all-rounder has been discharged from the hospital, but advised complete rest for the next few days.

Bilawal Bhatti was hit on the side of his head off a Khurram Shahzad short-pitched delivery in 84.1 overs (11.24 am) when Southern Punjab were 311 for six in a Quaid-e-Azam trophy match, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Monday night.

As per 1.2.7.1.2 of the playing conditions, available here, Bilawal was inspected by the Team Medical Representative and was subsequently walked off the ground, he said.

"In the team treatment room, the Team Medical Representative asked Bilawal Bhatti a series of standard concussion-related questions.

Bilawal was given a clearance to resume his innings, if required, after responding correctly to the standard questions asked in concussion-related injuries", he said, adding, "Bilawal returned to the field at the fall of Southern Punjab's ninth wicket in 90.5 overs".

Bilawal was the last batsman out in 92.2 overs after facing seven deliveries following his return. He faced a total of 11 deliveries.

During the innings break, Bilawal was again inspected by the Team Medical Representative, who decided to take the fast bowler to a hospital for precautionary tests, said the spokesman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Punjab Bilawal Bhatti National University All From

Recent Stories

Race to save whales in Sri Lanka's biggest mass st ..

25 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns petitions against Sindh Hig ..

27 seconds ago

PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure : A ..

29 seconds ago

Bulgaria police to cover virus ambulance shortage

2 minutes ago

FM shares concerns with German counterpart over ri ..

2 minutes ago

SSP internal accountability assumes charge

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.