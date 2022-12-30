UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Grieves Over Death Of Footballer Pele

Muhammad Rameez Published December 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Bilawal grieves over death of footballer Pele

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Pele, the great footballer from Brazil.

In his statement, the PPP chairman said that Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known mononymously as Pelé, has had a profound impact on the popularity of the game of football around the globe.

He said that on the death of Pele, football fans all over the world are in a state of mourning in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, including Lyari in Karachi.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari sympathized with the fans of Pele around the world as well as the people of Lyari. He said that Pele gave new glory to the game of football, and the world shall always remember this great player.

