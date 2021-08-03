Biles made 'powerful statement', says former golf prodigy Ko

UrduPoint.com

Women's golf star Lydia Ko on Tuesday backed the decision of US gymnast Simone Biles to pull out of several Olympic events to protect her mental health, saying it was "a powerful statement"

Kawagoe (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Women's golf star Lydia Ko on Tuesday backed the decision of US gymnast Simone Biles to pull out of several Olympic events to protect her mental health, saying it was "a powerful statement".

New Zealand's world number 11 Ko knows all about having the pressure of the spotlight on her from a young age -- she tore up the golf record books as a teenager.

"I think some people may say: 'Hey, like is she running away from all that pressure and everything?'," Ko told a press conference at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

"But I think it's incredibly strong and vulnerable of her to be able to make a decision like that," added the 24-year-old Rio silver medallist.

US star Biles, one of the faces of the Tokyo Olympics, withdrew during the team final last week and then pulled out of several other individual events.

She was due to start later Tuesday in the last women's final of the Games, on the beam, where she will again be under intense scrutiny.

"At the end of the day it was such a powerful statement. I think (tennis star) Naomi Osaka did that at the French Open a few months ago as well.

"Almost I think that's a harder decision (to pull out) than actually going through with it all."At the age of 14, Ko became the youngest player, male or female, to win a professional tournament at the New South Wales Open in 2012.

At 15 she was the youngest player to win a US LPGA Tour event and at the age of 18 was the youngest to capture a major at the 2015 Evian Championship.

