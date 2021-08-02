Biles on start list for Olympics beam final

Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the Olympic Games for the closing women's gymnastics beam final on Tuesday

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Simone Biles is set to return to competition at the Olympic Games for the closing women's gymnastics beam final on Tuesday.

After pulling out of her first five finals with "the twisties", a mental block that disorientates gymnasts, the US superstar's name was included on the list of eight finalists for the beam released on Monday.