Biles Starts Beam Routine On Olympics Return

Muhammad Rameez 54 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Simone Biles made her anxiously-awaited return to the Olympic Games on Tuesday, starting her routine in the beam final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

This was the US superstar's first taste of competition in Tokyo since dramatically standing down during the women's team final last week, struggling with the "twisties", a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

