Biles Wins 15th World Title As US Claim Team Gold

Tue 08th October 2019

Biles wins 15th world title as US claim team gold

US gymnastics star Simone Biles clinched a record-extending 15th world championship gold medal on Tuesday as the Americans won the women's team title in Stuttgart

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :US gymnastics star Simone Biles clinched a record-extending 15th world championship gold medal on Tuesday as the Americans won the women's team title in Stuttgart.

Biles, 22, collected her 21st medal at the championships to become the most decorated women's gymnast. She also moved to within two of the all-time record held by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus. Russia claimed silver and Italy took bronze.

