Biles Wins 15th World Title As US Claim Team Gold
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:59 PM
US gymnastics star Simone Biles clinched a record-extending 15th world championship gold medal on Tuesday as the Americans won the women's team title in Stuttgart
Biles, 22, collected her 21st medal at the championships to become the most decorated women's gymnast. She also moved to within two of the all-time record held by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus. Russia claimed silver and Italy took bronze.