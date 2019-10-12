Biles wins record-equalling 23rd worlds medal

American gymnastics star Simone Biles equalled the all-time record of 23 medals at world championships with the 17th world title of her career in the vault final on Saturday

Stuttgart, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :American gymnastics star Simone Biles equalled the all-time record of 23 medals at world championships with the 17th world title of her career in the vault final on Saturday.

The 22-year-old needs only one more medal from her remaining three finals in Stuttgart to overtake Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles won her third gold of the week with a winning score of 15.399 points ahead of US team-mate Jade Carey, who finished with silver, while Britain's Ellie Downie took bronze.