Biles Wins Record-equalling 23rd Worlds Medal

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:13 PM

Biles wins record-equalling 23rd worlds medal

American gymnastics star Simone Biles equalled the all-time record of 23 medals at world championships with the 17th world title of her career in the vault final on Saturday

The 22-year-old needs only one more medal from her remaining three finals in Stuttgart to overtake Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

The 22-year-old needs only one more medal from her remaining three finals in Stuttgart to overtake Belarusian male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles won her third gold of the week with a winning score of 15.399 points ahead of US team-mate Jade Carey, who finished with silver, while Britain's Ellie Downie took bronze.

