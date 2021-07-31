Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles further slashed her Tokyo Olympics schedule over a crippling mental block on Saturday as a raging Novak Djokovic missed out on a tennis medal

Two track athletes failed doping tests including Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare, ruling her out of the much-anticipated women's 100m competition.

And in the pool, US stars Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky added to their gold medal collections, while Great Britain won the Olympics' first mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Biles, the four-time Olympic champion widely considered the best that gymnastics has seen, dropped another two events after earlier pulling out of the team competition and the women's all-around.

The 24-year-old is struggling with the "twisties", a temporary condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

After withdrawing from the vault and uneven bars on Saturday, she has just two events left on her schedule: the floor on Monday and the beam on Tuesday.

"We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace," a USA Gymnastics statement said.

Other US stars powered on, with swimmer Dressel winning the 100m butterfly in a world-record 49.45sec and distance specialist Ledecky bagging her third straight 800m title.

"It hurt really bad but it was fine," said Dressel, 24, after winning his third gold in Tokyo. "I knew what my race plan was and stuck to it, got the job done." But Dressel lost his chance of a Michael Phelps-style six golds when USA finished fifth in the mixed 4x100m medley relay behind Britain's world record 3:37.58.

- Djokovic injury - Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is on course to become the first woman to win an Olympic athletics event three times, after her 100 metres victories in 2008 and 2012.

Fraser-Pryce won her semi-final in a smooth 10.73sec and her fellow Jamaican, defending 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, was equally untroubled as she won in 10.76sec to progress to the final later Saturday.

Track great Allyson Felix's USA team were reinstated to the 4x400m mixed relay after successfully appealing against their disqualification for an illegal changeover.

The final of the event, making its Olympic debut, takes place later Saturday.

US 400m hurdler Sydney McLaughlin said she believes her world record could go as she prepares for the latest instalment of her rivalry with 2016 Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad.

And pole vault world record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden eased through qualification for a final that will take place without his American arch-rival Sam Kendricks, who tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the women's 100m was overshadowed by the positive drugs test by Okagbare, who won her opening heat but has now been thrown out of the Games.

Kenyan sprinter Mark Odhiambo, who was to have lined up for the men's 100m heats on Saturday, was also suspended after testing positive for steroids, officials said.

In tennis, Djokovic smashed a racquet against the net post and hurled another into the empty stands in a spectacular meltdown as he lost the bronze medal match to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serbian world number one, who missed out on his chance at the first men's Golden Slam -- winning all four majors and the Olympics -- when he went down to Alexander Zverev in the semis, threw away a one-set lead to lose 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3.

Djokovic then pulled out of the mixed doubles bronze-medal match citing a left shoulder injury, raising concerns over his US Open campaign in month's time.

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland takes on Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's singles title later in a tennis competition that lost big Names Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty in the earlier rounds.

Earlier, in the first Olympics mixed triathlon, Britain's Jonny Brownlee finally stepped out of his brother Alistair's shadow by winning a gold medal as part of the victorious British quartet.

He finished in the silver medal position behind his elder sibling in the individual event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and took bronze behind him at London 2012.

In other action, New Zealand beat France 26-12 to win the women's rugby sevens, and China's Ma Long became the first man to win two Olympic table tennis singles titles.