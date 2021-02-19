Bille Jean King Cup Finals postponed due to Covid-19

This year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals, renamed from the Fed Cup in 2020, have been rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :This year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals, renamed from the Fed Cup in 2020, have been rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The inaugural 12-team finals were originally set to take place on April 13-18 in Budapest but no new dates have been announced.

"Everyone involved in this competition hoped that we would not be in this position, but unfortunately the Covid-19 situation remains serious and restricting. Health and safety comes first," International Tennis Federation president David Haggerty said.

"We continue to work our hardest to deliver a spectacular Finals event in 2021 and, like the players and fans, as well as Billie Jean herself, we are all looking forward to a memorable Billie Jean King Cup Finals later in the year." This season is set to be the first holding of the women's tournament in its new format, held in one location, across one week.

Play-off ties for the competition will be held as planned on April 16-17.

France are the defending champions after beating Australia in the 2019 Fed Cup final in Perth.