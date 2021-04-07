UrduPoint.com
Billy Root Eager To Bat Against Brother Joe In County Clash

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:26 PM

Billy Root eager to bat against brother Joe in county clash

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Billy Root is looking forward to a change in family fortunes when Glamorgan face a Yorkshire team expected to include older brother Joe -- as this time the England captain will be unable to stop him having a bat.

Billy was made to bowl by future star batsman Joe when the pair were growing up in the Yorkshire city of Sheffield.

"Playing against him will bring back memories of the days in the garden when we used to play against each other, as brothers do," the 28-year-old Billy Root wrote in his BBC column ahead of the four-day County Championship match, which starts on Thursday.

"Being the youngest one, I always ended up bowling. It was his bat, his ball.

"If I ever was allowed to get a chance to bat, we were probably finished for the day by then. He is a down-to-earth guy and a great role model to have as a big brother.

"I am very proud of him and it has been great to see him reach 100 Test matches as well this year.

That pride will never change. Even this week." While Joe Root, 30, has risen to the heights of the England captaincy, winning Ashes series and a World Cup, fellow batsman Billy has had a more modest career.

Billy, a left-handed batsman, made his Nottinghamshire debut in 2017 and joined Glamorgan ahead of the 2019 season. He has five first-class hundreds to his name.

Thursday's County Championship match at Headingley will mark the start of the 2021 season proper for both Yorkshire and Glamorgan.

"We both will say this is just another game of County Championship cricket and there is a job to be done which is true, but there is a little bit more on it for us personally," said Billy.

"I'm not going to chirp him this week on the field unless he comes at me with something funny first, and then I'll have to get him back. It'll all be in good spirits."

