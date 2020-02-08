UrduPoint.com
Birmingham City Beat Bristol City To End Four-game Winning Run

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:33 PM

Birmingham City beat Bristol City to end four-game winning run

Birmingham City recovered from conceding a goal after 40 seconds to win at Ashton Gate and end Bristol City's four-game winning run in the Championship

BIRMINGHAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) Birmingham City recovered from conceding a goal after 40 seconds to win at Ashton Gate and end Bristol City's four-game winning run in the Championship.Jamie Paterson capitalised on Marc Roberts' weak backpass to round goalkeeper Lee Camp and give the hosts a perfect start, but Lee Johnson's side were 2-1 behind by half-time.Scott Hogan's tap-in equaliser for Blues, after Dan Bentley had saved Jeremie Bela's powerful effort, was the first goal that the Robins had conceded in 383 minutes of league action.The visitors took the lead when a right-wing cross from 16-year-old Jude Bellingham was glanced into his own net by Andreas Weimann at the near post.And they wrapped up victory in second-half stoppage time, Lukas Jutkiewicz showing great strength to hold off the home defence and then great poise to loft in Blues' third over Bentley.Relive Birmingham's win at Bristol CityTrailing by a single goal for much of the second half, Bristol City brought on Nahki Wells for his home debut after the interval, but the introduction of the�5m January signing from Burnley and a change in formation failed to produce a leveller.

Famara Diedhiou wasted their best opportunity, lifting his volleyed effort over the bar from 10 yards after being picked out in the centre of the box by Ashley Williams.Blues are now eight games unbeaten in all competitions and registered successive league wins for the first time since October, helped by Hogan continuing his fine start with the club after joining on loan from city rivals Aston Villa.The Republic of Ireland international striker has scored in both of his appearances for Birmingham, after netting a debut goal against Nottingham Forest on 1 February.Bristol City, who would have gone third in the Championship and within three points of leaders West Bromwich Albion had they won, instead will find themselves outside the top six if Preston beat Wigan on Saturday.

