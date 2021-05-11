UrduPoint.com
Birmingham City's Embattled Chinese CEO Resigns

Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 10:59 PM

Birmingham City's embattled Chinese CEO resigns

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Birmingham City on Tuesday announced the resignation of chief executive Xuandong Ren, who has been targeted by disgruntled fans of the Championship club.

Ren was appointed to the board at St Andrew's by owners Trillion Trophy Asia in 2017.

"Chief executive officer Xuandong Ren has resigned from his position at the club with immediate effect," read a statement on Birmingham's website.

"The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks for his service and contribution." The former Premier League club replaced manager Aitor Karanka with Lee Bowyer in March as they battled to avoid relegation.

They eventually finished 18th in the English second tier.

Ren had come under increasing pressure from supporters to step down.

The fans showed their anger against the chief executive and the owners before Birmingham's 3-0 home defeat by Bristol City in March and there have been further protests.

Birmingham issued a statement on Saturday in response to banners that had been put up by a fans' protest group in Blackburn town centre before their final game of the season at Ewood Park.

City claimed one of the banners was "undoubtedly racist" and that it was "unacceptable".

