Birtan, Mariia Clinch ITF World J5 Jr Tennis C'ships Titles

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:58 PM

Birtan Duran of Turkey and Mariia Masiianskaia of Russia clinched the boys' and girls' titles of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):Birtan Duran of Turkey and Mariia Masiianskaia of Russia clinched the boys' and girls' titles of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President ITF World J5 Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF Complex on Saturday.

In boys singles final, Birtan Duran beat Sam Kydd Baumgartner of Switzerland by 7-5,6-4 in a very high-quality match. In the first set, Sam built a 5-3 lead but Birtan fought back to win the set 7-5. In the second set, a see-saw battle ensued before Birtan clinched the set and the match 6-4.

In girls' singles final, Mariia Masiianskaia outplayed Iman Khan of the United Kingdom by 6-3,6-1. Although Iman fought hard, but Mariia proved too strong and consistent for her.

Boys' Singles final: Birtan Duran (TUR) beat Sam Kydd Baumgartner (SUI) 7-5, 6-4.

Girls' Singles final: Mariia Masiianskaia (RUS) beat Iman Khan (GBR): 6-3,6-1.

Iftikhar Shallwani, Additional Secretary Ministry of Interior and SVP PTF was the chief guest while Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF was the guest of honor on the occasion.

