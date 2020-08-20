UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Birthday Win For Gaviria Helps Ease Virus Nightmare

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Birthday win for Gaviria helps ease virus nightmare

Fernando Gaviria celebrated his 26th birthday with victory on stage two of the Tour du Limousin on Wednesday, a welcome relief for a cyclist who was caught up in one of sport's first coronavirus hotspots in February

SantEstphe, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ):Fernando Gaviria celebrated his 26th birthday with victory on stage two of the Tour du Limousin on Wednesday, a welcome relief for a cyclist who was caught up in one of sport's first coronavirus hotspots in February.

The Colombian, who rides for the UAE Emirates team, triumphed after a breakaway on the 173.9km run to Grand Etang de Saint-Estephe.

Gaviria outsprinted Joel Suter to the line. Suter's second place, however, was enough to give him the overall lead.

Gaviria was the first cyclist to test positive for the coronavirus at the abandoned Tour of the UAE.

He spent two weeks in hospital before returning to Colombia for quarantine in March.

Related Topics

UAE Lead Colombia February March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

20 minutes ago

US Charges Iranian National, UAE Firm With Iran Sa ..

3 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

14 minutes ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.