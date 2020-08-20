Birthday win for Gaviria helps ease virus nightmare

Fernando Gaviria celebrated his 26th birthday with victory on stage two of the Tour du Limousin on Wednesday, a welcome relief for a cyclist who was caught up in one of sport's first coronavirus hotspots in February

The Colombian, who rides for the UAE Emirates team, triumphed after a breakaway on the 173.9km run to Grand Etang de Saint-Estephe.

Gaviria outsprinted Joel Suter to the line. Suter's second place, however, was enough to give him the overall lead.

Gaviria was the first cyclist to test positive for the coronavirus at the abandoned Tour of the UAE.

He spent two weeks in hospital before returning to Colombia for quarantine in March.