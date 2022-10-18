BISE annual inter-collegiate sports begin

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Tuesday inaugurated the annual inter-collegiate sports among colleges under BISE.

The Inter-Collegiate Boys Swimming Championship organized in this regard wherein two private and three public colleges participated.

The event was won by a private college.

The competitions were held at a swimming pool of a gym located at Abdali Road.

Punjab College won the BISE Swimming Champion trophy while Government Civil Lines Post Graduate College stood second and Government Wilayat Hussain Islamia College and a private college jointly grabbed third position, said a news release issued here.