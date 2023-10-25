Open Menu

BISE Athletics Championship On October 26-27

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 25, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad would organize a two-day Annual Inter Collegiate Athletics Championship 2023-2024 at Athletic Track Jhang Road here on October 26 and 27, 2023 (Thursday & Friday)

BISE spokesman said here on Wednesday that Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed would inaugurate the championship at 9:30 a.m. during a formal ceremony while Secretary Board and others would also participate in this event.

He said that the BISE would arrange 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter, 800 meter, 1500 meter and 100 x 4 meter relay race in addition to long jump, high jump, javelin throw, shot put and discus throw competitions.

As many as 23 colleges have confirmed their participation in the championship so far.

Among these included Punjab College of Commerce Faisalabad, Superior College Peoples Colony Faisalabad, Concordia College Faisalabad, Divisional Public school & College Faisalabad, Chenab College Jhang, Government Graduate College Toba Tek Singh, Aspire College Faisalabad, Government Graduate College Samanabad Faisalabad, Government Graduate College Sammundri, Government Municipal Graduate College Faisalabad, Government Associate College Maurusipur, LaSalle School & College Faisalabad, Punjab College Tandlianwala, Divisional Model College Faisalabad, Government Islamia Graduate College Faisalabad, Government Graduate College Satyana Road Faisalabad, Superior College Chiniot, Shiblee College D-Ground Faisalabad, Government Muslim Associate College 41-JB Faisalabad, Misali Hassan H/S/S Kalowal Chiniot, Government H/S/S/S 119-JB Faisalabad, Government Graduate College Abdullahpur Faisalabad and New Madina College Jhang Road Faisalabad, he added.

