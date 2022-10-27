BISE Dera select 16 players to participate in All Pakistan Inter-Boards Championship

The trials to select hockey team of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) for All Pakistan Inter-Boards Championship 2022-23 were held here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Thursday

As many as 70 students of matriculation and intermediate students from different public and private schools participated in the trials. 16 players were selected through the trials.

Chairman BISE Dera Prof. Dr Ehsan Ullah, BISE Dera Sports Director Ghulam Muhammad and other officials were present on this occasion.

The board chairman told the media that the 16 selected players will represent the hockey team of BISE Dera in the All Pakistan Inter Boards Championship to be held in Swat on November 4, 2022.

He said that the Dera Education Board was making practical efforts for promotion of sports among students.