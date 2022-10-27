UrduPoint.com

BISE Dera Select 16 Players To Participate In All Pakistan Inter-Boards Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 27, 2022 | 08:20 PM

BISE Dera select 16 players to participate in All Pakistan Inter-Boards Championship

The trials to select hockey team of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) for All Pakistan Inter-Boards Championship 2022-23 were held here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Thursday

D.I.KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The trials to select hockey team of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) for All Pakistan Inter-Boards Championship 2022-23 were held here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex on Thursday.

As many as 70 students of matriculation and intermediate students from different public and private schools participated in the trials. 16 players were selected through the trials.

Chairman BISE Dera Prof. Dr Ehsan Ullah, BISE Dera Sports Director Ghulam Muhammad and other officials were present on this occasion.

The board chairman told the media that the 16 selected players will represent the hockey team of BISE Dera in the All Pakistan Inter Boards Championship to be held in Swat on November 4, 2022.

He said that the Dera Education Board was making practical efforts for promotion of sports among students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Sports Education Swat BISE November Media All From

Recent Stories

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

Bike lifter gang busted, three held

7 seconds ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed across Sargodha

Kashmir Black Day observed across Sargodha

9 seconds ago
 Text books for 2023-24 purchased in advance: CS GB ..

Text books for 2023-24 purchased in advance: CS GB

11 seconds ago
 Change in exam center: NA body asks PMC to delay M ..

Change in exam center: NA body asks PMC to delay MDCAT exam

13 seconds ago
 Minister Naveed Qamar briefs media about engagemen ..

Minister Naveed Qamar briefs media about engagements with MEPs in Belgium

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-polio drive in Islamabad

DC reviews anti-polio drive in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.