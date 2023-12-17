Open Menu

BISE Mardan Wins One Silver, A Bronze Medal In Pakistan Board Women Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Like in the past, this year the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Mardan teams have given outstanding performances in the Pakistan Board Women Games by taking the runners-up trophy in girls volleyball and third position in basketball championships played at Lahore on Sunday.

Chairman BISE Farid Khattak, in a felicitation message, also lauded the performance of the girls players who gave outstanding performances in the ongoing Pakistan Board Games by winning the runners-up trophy in the Girls Volleyball Championship and taking third place in the basketball event.

He said that, like in the past, this year the performances of the players were outstanding and expressed the hope that in other games, not only the female but also the male teams would give good results. He said with little support and encouragement, the girls players outshined many strong teams from other provinces like Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad.

Speaking to APP on the phone, former international player and Assistant Director of sports (female) Asiya Noor said that the players enthusiastically participated in both volleyball and basketball, and despite poor umpiring, the teams of BISE Mardan have given outstanding performances.

She said they lost to Lahore Board in the final of the Girls Volleyball Championship in a thrilling 3-2 battle. She said the BISE Mardan team won the first two sets by 21-25 and 20-25 and lost the other three sets by 25-22, 27-25, 25-23, and 15-13.

It was a do-or-die battle wherein Lahore Board is a strong team and also provides services to international players as well, but BISE Mardan girls, including Muqadas from Govt Girls Centennial Model School, Kanal Road Mardan, Fatima of Govt Higher Secondary school No.

1 Mardan, Sapna, Sundas, Sana, and Anila, GGHS No. 1 Mardan, Sadia, Husna, Govt Girls Higher Secondary, Hatiyyan, Mardan, Laiba of Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Parkho, and Nazish, Nabila Shah, also from GGHSS Hatiyyan, Mardan, and Bibi Sakeena of Govt Girls Degree College Sheikh Maltoon played well.

In Basketball, BISE Mardan defeated the strong BISE Peshawar team in the pool match of the Basketball Championship, recorded victory against Bannu Board in the quarter-finals and lost to Faisalabad in the semi-final at 17-15. BISE Mardan in the third position defeated Peshawar by 16-8.

She said players of the BISE Mardan basketball team, including Aliveena, Taniya, Marjan, Khatijah, and Gulalay of Girls Cadet College Mardan, along with some players from different schools, gave an outstanding performance in the championship by taking third place.

She said BISE Mardan would also participate in the forthcoming Pakistan Board Sports Gala to be held on December 20 at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad, wherein the teams of BISE Mardan would participate in hockey and badminton only.

She said they have teams from most of the schools in District Mardan where trials were conducted on merit, and that is why good performances are coming up from the girls’ players.

She said Muqadas and Bibi Sakina have been selected in the Pakistan Board Girls Volleyball team for an international visit as well, which is a great achievement of the BISE Mardan. She said they have won 48 medals in the Pakistan Board Girls Competitions and more than 15 players got international colour while participating in different teams including hockey and visited abroad.

