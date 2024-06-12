BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

Sports competitions including tug-of-war and athletics of the employees under the auspices of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) concluded

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) sports competitions including tug-of-war and athletics of the employees under the auspices of the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) concluded.

According to the results of the competitions held at the BISE Campus Ground, the Secretary's side defeated the Controller's side in the tug-of-war.

In the athletics events, competitions for discus throw, javelin throw, shot put, and 100-meter race were held. Two separate age categories were created for the athletics event based on the age of the players.

In the 100-meter race for the under 40 age category, Umair came first, Sufyan second, and Anas third. In the over 40 age category, Arshad secured first place, Shakir second, and Ramzan third.

In the shot put for the under 40 age category, Sadiq came first, Muhammad Iqbal second, and Sufyan third. In the over 40 age category, Shakir Hussain took first place, Iftikhar Hussain second, and Arshad Rajput third.

In the javelin throw for the under 40 age category, Sadiq Ali secured first place, Muhammad Sufyan second, and Qasim Shah third. In the discus throw for the under 40 age category, Sadiq Ali came first, Umair Langrial second, and Umar Farooq third.

In the over 40 age category for both discus and javelin throw, Arshad Rajput secured first place, Shakir second, and Iftikhar stood third.

