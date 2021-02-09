UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE To Open Inter-district Schools, Inter-colleges Games From Feb 15

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

BISE to open Inter-district schools, inter-colleges games from Feb 15

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Inter-district schools and inter-colleges games would begin in Multan from Feb 15 under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan.

A meeting of BISE Multan sports committee was held with chairperson Multan board Dr.

Shamim Akhtar Siyal in the chair to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming annual sports event.

The committee finalized the girls and boys games schedule and it was decided that boys would compete in fifteen (15) games while girls would compete rivals in ten (10) games, says an official release.

Related Topics

Multan Sports BISE Event From

Recent Stories

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

4 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

19 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

19 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

34 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

43 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.