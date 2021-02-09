BISE to open Inter-district schools, inter-colleges games from Feb 15

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Inter-district schools and inter-colleges games would begin in Multan from Feb 15 under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Multan.

A meeting of BISE Multan sports committee was held with chairperson Multan board Dr.

Shamim Akhtar Siyal in the chair to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming annual sports event.

The committee finalized the girls and boys games schedule and it was decided that boys would compete in fifteen (15) games while girls would compete rivals in ten (10) games, says an official release.