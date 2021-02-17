BISL event :quarter final matches played

The quarter final matches of the International Round were played in the fourth edition of the Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The quarter final matches of the International Round were played in the fourth edition of the Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament here on Wednesday.

The first match in the women category was played between Egyptian squash player Nouran Gohar and Pakistani squash player Madina Zafar, which was won by International Women's Champion Nouran Gohar with 3-1. The first match of the male category was played between Nasir Iqbal from Pakistan and Miguel Rodriguez from Colombia. Miguel Rodriguez won the match by 3-1.

The second match in the male category was between International Champion Muhammad EL Shorbagy from Egypt and Dimirti Steinmann from Switzerland.

In the second match, EL Shorbagy defeated Steinman with 3-1. According to the latest reports, the second match in the women category was played between Ineta Mackevica from Latvia and Catalina Pelaes from Colombia. Ineta Mackevica defeated Catalina Pelaes with 3-0 to qualify for the semi-finals. Eight quarter final matches of both categories will be played as other quarter final matches were being played till filing the story.

The winners of the quarter-finals will play in the semi-finals tomorrow while the final of the league will be played on February 19.