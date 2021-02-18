UrduPoint.com
BISL Event : Semi-final Matches Played

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:50 PM

The semi-finals of the Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament were played in the fourth edition of the Balochistan International Squash League (BISL).

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The semi-finals of the Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament were played in the fourth edition of the Balochistan International Squash League (BISL).

Nouran Gohar, Yathreb Adel and El-Shorbagy become successful and got place in finals.

Four matches including male and female category were played in the semi-finals of the International Round.

The first semi-final of the women's category was played between Nouran Gohar from Egypt and Ineta Mackevica from Latvia. Nouran Gohar defeated Ineta Mackevica with 3-0 to qualify for the final.

The second semi-final from women's category was played between Cindy Merlo from Switzerland and Yathreb Adel from Egypt which Egyptian Yathreb Adel won by defeating Swiss player Cindy Merlo by 3-1.

The first semi-final of the men's category was played between Mohamed El-Shorbagy from Egypt and Lucas Serme from France.

Egyptian player Mohamed El-Shorbagy defeated Lucas Serme with 2-3 and qualified for the final.

Three finalists of fourth edition of BISL have been finalized while the last semi-final was being played till filing the story.

Finals of BISL will be played tomorrow February 19.

