BISL Southern Punjab International squash tournament: various matches decided

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan International Squash League's (BISL) fourth edition titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament for men and women was continued at Multan as various matches were decided on the third day of the event.

The 9-day international level sports event would conclude on Feb 19 and a large number of national and international squash players are participating.

In girls events, Noor-ul-Ain Ijaz won her match by beating Anum Mustafa Aziz with 6/11, 11/7, 11/7,13/11 points while Zainab Khan defeated Saima Shoukat with 8/11, 11/8,11/2,11/points.

In boys category, Syed Ali Mujtaba beat Zahir Shah with 7/11,12/10, 11/2,11/8 points.

The matches were being played till filing the story as total eight matches of both categories will be played today.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurrum Ali Shah and SSP Operation Zeeshan Haider were the chief guests of the ceremony.