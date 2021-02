BISL Southern Punjab squash tournament: Madina Zafar, Asim Khan qualify for final

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan International Squash League's (BISL) fourth edition titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament for men and women was continued at Multan as Madina Zafar and Asim Khan qualified for final by winning their semi final matches.

In girls first Semi-final , Madina Zafar defeated Noor-ul-Ain Ijaz with 11/5,11/2,11/6 points.

In boys category, Asim Khan beat Syed Ali Bukhari with 11/3,11/7,11/9 points.

The other semi-final matches were being played.

The final matches of both categories will be played on February 15.