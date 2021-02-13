UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISL Southern Punjab Squash Tournament: Various Matches Decided

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:31 AM

BISL Southern Punjab squash tournament: various matches decided

Balochistan International Squash League's (BISL) fourth edition titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament for men and women continued at Multan as various matches were decided on the second of the event

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan International Squash League's (BISL) fourth edition titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament for men and women continued at Multan as various matches were decided on the second of the event.

The 9-day international level sports event would conclude on February 19 and a large number of national and international squash players are participating.

In girls events, Noor-ul-Amin won her first match, Anum Mustafa Aziz second, Saima Shoukat third, Zainab Khan fourth, Fehmina Asim fifth and Noor-ul-Huda won the sixth and last match of first round and qualified for second round.

Similarly, in male category, Syed Ali Mujtaba won the first match and Ammad Fareed second match and qualified for second round.

The third match of first round was being played between Darousham Khan and Danish Atlas.

The arrival of the international squash players have been started as Miguel Rodriguez and Catalina Pelaez arrived in the city from Colombia.

Related Topics

Squash Multan Balochistan Sports Punjab Male Colombia February Women Event From

Recent Stories

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Libya calls on ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for strict compli ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Court Postpones Hearing in Case of Navalny ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Limelights Blemishes of South Africa's El ..

1 hour ago

Plant for Pakistan Campaign inaugurated in Balochi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.