BISL Southern Punjab squash tournament: various matches decided

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan International Squash League's (BISL) fourth edition titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament for men and women continued at Multan as various matches were decided on the second of the event.

The 9-day international level sports event would conclude on February 19 and a large number of national and international squash players are participating.

In girls events, Noor-ul-Amin won her first match, Anum Mustafa Aziz second, Saima Shoukat third, Zainab Khan fourth, Fehmina Asim fifth and Noor-ul-Huda won the sixth and last match of first round and qualified for second round.

Similarly, in male category, Syed Ali Mujtaba won the first match and Ammad Fareed second match and qualified for second round.

The third match of first round was being played between Darousham Khan and Danish Atlas.

The arrival of the international squash players have been started as Miguel Rodriguez and Catalina Pelaez arrived in the city from Colombia.