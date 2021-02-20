BISL to portray soft Image of the country at international level, says Jam Kamal

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) will help to portray the soft Image of the country at international level.

He congratulated the BISL administration over conducting a successful event and said that international squash players came first time in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of BISL 4th edition and media talk here on Friday.

CM said that he has special affiliation with South Punjab as he visited there time to time.

Jamal Kamal said that he has special love with this area due to interest in jeep rally.

He said that Multan is the city of peace and city of saints and thanked Multanites for making the event successful.

He said that the local squash players have also learnt a lot from international players and hoped that the players of Multan will be the champion next time.

Squash legend Jan Sher Khan said that BISL was golden opportunity for local talent. He said that a good image of the country will go to the world through this event.