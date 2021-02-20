UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISL To Portray Soft Image Of The Country At International Level, Says Jam Kamal

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

BISL to portray soft Image of the country at international level, says Jam Kamal

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) will help to portray the soft Image of the country at international level.

He congratulated the BISL administration over conducting a successful event and said that international squash players came first time in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal expressed these views while addressing the concluding ceremony of BISL 4th edition and media talk here on Friday.

CM said that he has special affiliation with South Punjab as he visited there time to time.

Jamal Kamal said that he has special love with this area due to interest in jeep rally.

He said that Multan is the city of peace and city of saints and thanked Multanites for making the event successful.

He said that the local squash players have also learnt a lot from international players and hoped that the players of Multan will be the champion next time.

Squash legend Jan Sher Khan said that BISL was golden opportunity for local talent. He said that a good image of the country will go to the world through this event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Multan Balochistan Chief Minister World Punjab Gold Media Event From Jeep Love

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

48 minutes ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

44 minutes ago

Provision of certified seed to farmers essential f ..

14 minutes ago

Ali Haider wins 3000 meters race at Government Col ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.