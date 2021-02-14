UrduPoint.com
BISL To Promote Tourism, Culture Of The Region At International Level, Says RPO

27 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurrum Ali said that conducting Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) will help to promote tourism and culture of this region and the country across the world.

He said that BISL event will not only promote the game rather soft Image of the country will also be portrayed at international level.

He said that the event will also be paved the way for arrival of international teams for other games in peaceful environment of the country.

RPO expressed these views as chief guest during BISL event.

He said that once there was a time when squash game was the identity of Pakistan in the world.

He hoped that Pakistani players will learn from such international events and country will be on the top in squash again.

On this occasion, RPO also distributed BISL shirts among the winning players.

