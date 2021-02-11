MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan International Squash League's (BISL) fourth edition titled Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament for men and women began at Multan on Thursday with the trophy unveiling ceremony.

The 9-day international level sports event would conclude on Feb 19 in which a number of national and international squash players are participating.

During the trophy unveiling ceremony, BISL chairmen Prince Agha Omer Ahmadzai said the tournament was being organized to provide an opportunity to the national players from across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness, said a news release issued by the organizers.

Sports are an important medium for bringing people together and participation in sports helps in improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle and presenting a positive image of the country internationally, Prince Ahmedzai said.

This tournament is a true manifestation of the BISL commitment to promoting squash both at national and international levels.

The national league trophy was unveiled today and the trophy for international competitions would be unveiled on Feb 15, the inaugural day when squash lovers would be able to watch international players from Pakistan and rest of the world demonstrating their skills, speed and stamina inside the four-wall glass court.