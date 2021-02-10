MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) is all set to open its fourth edition, Southern Punjab International Squash Tournament 2021, from Feb 11, Thursday, featuring 54 players from all over the world at DHA in Multan.

The Feb 11-19 international level sports event would witness 32 national and 22 international squash players demonstrating their prowess, speed and maneuvering in a four-wall glass court for the first time ever in Pakistan at DHA Multan.

National league trophy would be unveiled Feb 11. The International level competitions would begin from Feb 15 after unveiling of BISL trophy.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will grace the inaugural ceremony of the international Squash League on Feb 15, said a release issued by the organizers here Wednesday.

Earlier, successful editions of the International Squash Leagues were held in Balochistan on yearly bases since 2018.

Launched with the support of the Government of Balochistan, the league has registered itself as one of the leading squash league in the world in just a few years. The ongoing International Squash League is aimed at highlighting the national identity of Pakistan to the world.

The event is being organized under the umbrella of Pakistan Squash Federation and Balochistan International Squash League with cooperation from provincial governments of Balochistan and Punjab.

Meanwhile, for the first time in history, the league is being held in four wall glass court.

Earlier, Chairman Balochistan International Squash League Prince Omar Ahmadzai declared it to be an historic moment for the emerging World Squash League from Balochistan.

It will not only highlight Pakistan's peaceful image and enabling environment for international competitions but also provide another opportunity to the national squash players to win laurels for the country.

A new chapter of love, national integration and inter provincial harmony and coordination will begin from here, he had said.

World No 2 from Egypt Muhammad El Shobargi, and world women champion Noran Gohar besides players from Colombia, France, England, USA, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Jamaica, New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada, Portugal, South Wales, Latvia, Scotland, Serbia and Finland will participate. The closing ceremony will be held on February 19 in Multan.