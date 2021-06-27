UrduPoint.com
Bisma, Abdullah Win Lake Saif Al-Maluk Bike Race

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Bisma, Abdullah win Lake Saif al-Maluk Bike race

NARAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) ::Miss Bisma and Abdullah Khan clinched the trophies of the MTB Clean and Green Saiful Muluk Lake Mountain Bike Race here on Sunday.

Special Assistant for Population Welfare Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah distributed prizes among the cyclists of the race organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association and Pakistan Cycling Federation. The event covered a distance of four kilometers on a cycling track around Lake Saiful Maluk. In the girls individual time trial, Bisma of Islamabad came first, Natalia came second and Nazia Khan of KP came third.

In the Boys individual time trial, KP's Abdullah clinched the trophy.

Earlier, the race was formally inaugurated by President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah. Regional sports Officer Mansehra Ahmad Zaman Khan, Organizing Secretary Nisar Ahmed and Sarmad Shabab. MD Trips and Tours Zahid Jamal were also present.

At the end, the winners were given cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 each. The event aimed to promote cycling as well as exploring tourism potential that are in Naran and Kaghan valleys. Cyclists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, POF, Hazara took part in the sporting event.

