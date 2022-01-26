Bisma Maroof says comeback is not easy after marriage, motherhood

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan women team captain says she will ask her mother to accompany her during World Cup to take care of her daughter, so she could focus the game.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Bisma Maroof, captain of national women cricket team, said that come back is not easy after marriage and motherhood.

Bismah, however, encouraged the women to continue their career even after motherhood. The cricketer said that the support from the husband and family is very important.

The women team captain who was on maternity leave recently got back to action and proved herself absolutely fit during the training camp that was established for preparation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup.

Javeria Khan captained the team in her absence.

Bisma said that she is over the moon on being back with her squad, adding that her excitement is even greater because she made a comeback after becoming a mother. She was of the view that come back is always difficult for sportswomen after motherhood not only in Pakistan but all over Asia.

She stated that there are many factors behind this challenge of comeback including the sportswomen's inability to maintain fitness, lack of support from her family and absence of parental leave policies in sports boards.

The cricketer said that she is lucky that she did not face such problems or hurdles and she is excited to inspire her peers to come back o the field even after it is not much easy.

She expressed gratitude for Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) for devising a parental leave policy, pointing out that it would have otherwise been difficult for her to return.

Bisma said that her mother would possibly accompany her during world cup tour to take care of her daughter, so that she could focus on the game.