UrduPoint.com

Bismah Confident Of A Good Show In ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Bismah confident of a good show in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan women's team will fly out from Lahore for Bangladesh via Dubai in the wee hours of 28 September (Tomorrow, Wednesday) to feature in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan women's team will fly out from Lahore for Bangladesh via Dubai in the wee hours of 28 September (Tomorrow, Wednesday) to feature in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup.

The seven-team tournament will be played in Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1, the final of the tournament will be played on 15 October.

The Bismah Maroof-led side had practiced and trained for 10 days at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke. The players went through rigorous nets sessions and scenario-based matches, besides undergoing bowling and batting drills.

Captain Bismah Maroof said on Tuesday: "Our previous series didn't go well, so we will try to rebuild our side and restart our winning streak. Our coaches have worked really hard on players in the camp and we will try to execute the practice in the matches in the tournament.

"The tournament format is such that it provides a number of matches to the players which will ultimately help us to get ourselves ready for next year's World Cup. We will not be complacent, every team in the tournament will come fully prepared, and we will try to produce good results.

"Match against India is an important match, but before that we have other games. We will try to gain momentum in the tournament, and once it is with us, we will look forward to the game against India." Before the Muridke camp, right-arm pacer Fatima Sana was ruled out of the tournament due to ankle injury.

When asked how much she will be missed in the tournament, Bismah replied, "Fatima has remained a vital part of the side, her absence is a setback for us, but at the same time it is a great opportunity for other players to step up and play a role in winning matches for the side." The seven-team tournament format is such that each team will play the other once before the top four sides qualifying for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be played on 15 October. Pakistan will play their opening match of the tournament against Malaysia at the Sylhet International cricket Stadium on 2 October. Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on 7 October.

Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan Reserve players: Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach and interim head coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

Pakistan's fixtures: 2 October � v Malaysia 3 October � v Bangladesh 6 October � v Thailand 7 October � v India 9 October � v UAE11 October � v Sri Lanka

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore T20 World Thailand Bangladesh Dubai Sylhet Rashid Same Malaysia Muridke Turkish Lira September October Women From Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Indonesia to Dispatch 12 Warships for G20 Summit i ..

Indonesia to Dispatch 12 Warships for G20 Summit in Bali - Military

1 minute ago
 Citizens concerned over shortage of teachers at a ..

Citizens concerned over shortage of teachers at a govt school

1 minute ago
 21 new cases reported in KP

21 new cases reported in KP

1 minute ago
 Russians Call President Putin, Ministers Shoigu, L ..

Russians Call President Putin, Ministers Shoigu, Lavrov Iconic Figures of Countr ..

1 minute ago
 Pompeo Criticizes Biden for 'More Ambiguous' US Po ..

Pompeo Criticizes Biden for 'More Ambiguous' US Policy on Taiwan

1 minute ago
 Speakers for normal ties between Pakistan-India to ..

Speakers for normal ties between Pakistan-India to boost economy after resolving ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.