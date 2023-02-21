Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem unavailable for England match

(@Abdulla99267510)

Vice-captain Nida Dar will lead the side in today’s game at the Newlands, which will begin at 1800 PKT.

Cape Town: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2023) Pakistan women’s team captain Bismah Maroof will not be available to the side for today’s Group B match against England in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

She sustained a niggle in groin during her 33-ball 26 against the West Indies on Sunday.

Vice-captain Nida Dar will lead the side in today’s game at the Newlands, which will begin at 1800 PKT.

The PCB medical panel has advised four to six weeks of rest to Ayesha Naseem, who pulled her hamstring in the match against Ireland on 15 February.