Bismah Maroof charged for code of conduct violation

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Dynamites’ Bismah Maroof has been fined 20 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during her side’s match against Blasters in the ongoing Pakistan Cup Women’s cricket Tournament 2022-23 at the State Bank Stadium on Monday.

Bismah was found to have violated Article 2.

8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

The incident happened in the 40th over of Dynamites innings when Bismah showed obvious disappointment over the umpiring decision when she was given out LBW.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Alay Hyder and Sabahat Rashid.

Bismah accepted the charge and the fine was imposed by the match referee Mohammad Anees.