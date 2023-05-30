UrduPoint.com

Bismah Maroof Charged For Code Of Conduct Violation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2023 | 02:02 PM

The incident happened in the 40th over of Dynamites innings when Bismah showed obvious disappointment over the umpiring decision when she was given out LBW.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) Dynamites’ Bismah Maroof has been fined 20 per cent of match fee for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during her side’s match against Blasters in the ongoing Pakistan Cup Women’s cricket Tournament 2022-23 at the State Bank Stadium on Monday.

Bismah was found to have violated Article 2.

8 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match”.

The charge was imposed by on-field umpires Alay Hyder and Sabahat Rashid.

Bismah accepted the charge and the fine was imposed by the match referee Mohammad Anees.

